Sentinus LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 3,796,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

