Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell Sells 6,705 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.6 %

SCI opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Allan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

