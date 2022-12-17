ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $394.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 398.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.57 and its 200-day moving average is $432.02.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

