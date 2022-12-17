SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

