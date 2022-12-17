SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 240,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.1% in the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 164,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 49,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

