SFG Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 2.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.