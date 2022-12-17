SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $309,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

