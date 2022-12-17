Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.63

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.63 and traded as high as C$36.79. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$36.58, with a volume of 1,875,196 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.21. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.