Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.63

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.63 and traded as high as C$36.79. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$36.58, with a volume of 1,875,196 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.21. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

