Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $622.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.