Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 13.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

