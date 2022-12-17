Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Drops By 19.3%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
American Noble Gas Stock Down 9.3 %
OTCMKTS:IFNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 35,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,801. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
American Noble Gas Company Profile
