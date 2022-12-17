Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Drops By 19.3%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:IFNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 35,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,801. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

