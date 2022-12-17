Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Increases By 32.5%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. 4,042,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,457. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.