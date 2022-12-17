Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,816,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

BVRDF stock remained flat at $26.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

