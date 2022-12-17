Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 15.2%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE Stock Down 4.8 %

CAE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 285,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

