Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Drops By 23.3%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.0 days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CCPPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.