Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Grows By 18.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock worth $15,581,756. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

