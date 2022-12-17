Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Drops By 16.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 279,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CENT opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.