Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 13.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Stories

