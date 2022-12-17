Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Grows By 6.5%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,027. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

