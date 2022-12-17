Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Decreases By 25.5%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,293. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CODX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

