Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expands By 22.3%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 327,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

