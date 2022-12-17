Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 14.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Trading Down 1.4 %

Constellium stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,631,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,235. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

