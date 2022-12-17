Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Rises By 22.7%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.64 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.