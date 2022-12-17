Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Expands By 28.6%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($45.79) to €40.75 ($42.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($48.95) to €41.50 ($43.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,587. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.