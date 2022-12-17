Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Grows By 21.3%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $440,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 50.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 224,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 106.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190,970 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DLCA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

