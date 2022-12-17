Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Grows By 20.5%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

