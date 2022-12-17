Short Interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Rises By 5.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 59,490,000 shares. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $28,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 6.1 %

DM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

