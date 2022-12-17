Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 25.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Further Reading

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

