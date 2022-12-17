Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 25.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
About Dynasil Co. of America
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.