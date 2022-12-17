Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Rises By 19.3%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

EAST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 25,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 51.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.