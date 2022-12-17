Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Grows By 27.2%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

