Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Increases By 19.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 261,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.30 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

