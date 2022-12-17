Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expands By 22.3%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 599.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 98,619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 104.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 414.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $475.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

