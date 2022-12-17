Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 16.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

FBASF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,021. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

