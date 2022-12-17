Short Interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Increases By 8.9%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 52,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,054. Fisker has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fisker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fisker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Fisker by 11.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fisker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

