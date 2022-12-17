Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rises By 35.3%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

