Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Grows By 29.0%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $6.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNNTF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

