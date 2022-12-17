Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 19.4%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Frontier Investment has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

