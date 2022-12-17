Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Grows By 6.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.