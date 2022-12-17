Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 8.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 1,233,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
