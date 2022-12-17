Short Interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Drops By 22.9%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $88,513,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,080,000 after buying an additional 1,859,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.7 %

GIL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 921,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

