Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Declines By 16.7%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gogoro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGROW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth about $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth about $171,000.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.
