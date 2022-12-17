Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Drops By 21.6%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Good Gaming Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,419. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.04.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

