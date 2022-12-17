Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Grows By 33.9%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Gruma stock remained flat at $13.08 on Friday. Gruma has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPAGF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

