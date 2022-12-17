Short Interest in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expands By 6.5%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,482. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Guess’ by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

