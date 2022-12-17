Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rises By 5.6%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 646,211 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 418,410 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 314,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,065. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

