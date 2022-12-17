Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expands By 33.5%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.