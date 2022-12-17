Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Expands By 18.1%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest Stock Up 2.3 %

HQI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.96. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About HireQuest

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.