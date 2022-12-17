Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 17.5%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. 268,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $80.72.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.