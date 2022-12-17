Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 17.5%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. 268,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.