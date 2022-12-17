Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Grows By 20.9%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hywin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYW opened at $6.19 on Friday. Hywin has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Get Hywin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.