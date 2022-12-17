Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Increases By 15.0%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 322,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. IBEX has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $479.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

